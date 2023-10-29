Ukrainian Border Guards Down Russian Su-25 Warplane

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Border Guard Service says its forces shot down a Russian Su-25 (Frogfoot) assault aircraft in the Avdiivka direction.

Spokesman for the agency, Andriy Demchenko, reported the news to Ukrinform.

"Units of the State Border Guard Service are performing their tasks as an element of the Defense Forces, including in the Avdiivka direction. Today, our MANPAD operators spotted the target. According to tentative reports, it was a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. The MANPADS rocket hit the target, after which the plane was seen descending with a smoke trail before it vanished beyond the horizon line," he said.

Civilian injured as Russian troops shell village in Kherson region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukraine has already destroyed 320 Russian warplanes and 324 helicopters since the outset of the full-scale invasion.