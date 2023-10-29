Russian Death Toll Near Avdiivka Amounts To Almost 6,500 Since Oct 10

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since October 10, the Ukrainian defense forces killed in action in Donetsk region nearly 6,500 Russian soldiers and officers.

That's according to a spokesman for the Tavria Group of Troops, Oleksandr Shtupun, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

If we talk about losses in such a short period on a relatively small part of the front line, Avdiivka is already the largest defeat on the part of the Russians. Since October 10, enemy death toll in Donetsk region have totaled almost 6,500," said Shtupun.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 100 tanks and almost 250 units of other armored fighting vehicles. According to Shtupun, yesterday afternoon, five tanks were destroyed, including a T-90 model Russians traditionally laud.

Shtupun added that the Russians have accumulated up to 40,000 soldiers near Avdiivka.

As reported, the Defense Forces in the past day repelled 15 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka direction, where Russian troops suffered massive losses.