Umerov, Naiev Discuss Ukraine's Defense Capability In Northern Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held a meeting with Commander of the North Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We discussed the defense capability of Ukraine in the northern direction and along the borders, readiness to fight back and resist enemy attacks,” Umerov wrote.

The defense minister also heard the issue of countermeasures against Russian Shahed-type drones in that direction.

“Together, we do everything necessary to improve the effectiveness of our protection,” Umerov stressed.

A reminder that Ukrainian forces are increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers at the country's northern border.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook