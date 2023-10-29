Four Russian Drones Downed Over Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units have destroyed four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kherson region.
The relevant statement was made by the South Air Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On October 29, 2023, the South Air Command's Kherson air defense missile brigade destroyed three Lancet loitering munitions and one Merlin-VR reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle over the Kherson region,” the report states.
A reminder that Ukrainian border guard officers downed Russia's Su-25 aircraft in the Avdiivka direction.
Photo: South Air Command
