Houses, Enterprises Damaged As Russians Attack Nikopol With Drones, Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 29, 2023, Russian troops were attacking the Dnipropetrovsk region's city of Nikopol with drones and heavy artillery.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This afternoon the occupiers have targeted Nikopol with seven suicide drones. They also attacked with heavy artillery. Four houses and a household building were damaged in the city, as well as two private enterprises, a truck and a power transmission line,” the report states.

According to Lysak, Russian invaders also launched artillery strikes on the Nikopol district's Myrove community, having fired about five projectiles. Explosives experts are inspecting the impact area.

Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.