Azerbaijani Defense Minister Participates In Opening Of Beijing Xiangshan Forum (PHOTO)


10/29/2023 3:09:35 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the People's Republic of China, participated in the reception on the occasion of the opening of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

During the reception, Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, Colonel General Zhang Youxia.

The current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.









