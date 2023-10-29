Official Reception Held In Baku To Mark 100Th Anniversary Of Turkish Republic

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. An official reception is being held in Baku to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Turkish Republic, Trend reports.

The event, organized by the Turkish Embassy in Baku, is attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, politicians, public figures, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Office Haji Allahshukur Pashazade, representatives of public organizations, military attaches, MPs, and other officials.