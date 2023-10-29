Kazakhstan's Astana Airport Looses Power, Operates On Backup Generators

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29 . On Sunday
evening, the right bank of the Kazakh capital, Astana, experienced
a power outage, Trend reports.
Astana residents reported that the blackout affected the
airport, residential buildings on the right bank, and shopping
centers for a few minutes.
Additionally, there were reports of a water supply
disruption.
Currently, the airport is relying on a generator for its
electricity supply, while utility services are actively addressing
the incident in Astana.
