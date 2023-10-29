               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan's Astana Airport Looses Power, Operates On Backup Generators


10/29/2023 3:09:34 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29 . On Sunday evening, the right bank of the Kazakh capital, Astana, experienced a power outage, Trend reports.

Astana residents reported that the blackout affected the airport, residential buildings on the right bank, and shopping centers for a few minutes.

Additionally, there were reports of a water supply disruption.

Currently, the airport is relying on a generator for its electricity supply, while utility services are actively addressing the incident in Astana.

