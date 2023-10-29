Russian Ambassador Summoned To Israeli MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Russian
Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov was summoned to the Israeli
Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.
It is reported that a protest was voiced to the ambassador
following a visit of the Hamas delegation to Moscow.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry noted that“hosting Hamas leaders,
who are directly responsible for the bloody terrorist attack on
October 7, the taking of hostages and the murder of more than 1,400
Israelis, creates the impression of legitimizing terrorism against
Israelis”.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister
