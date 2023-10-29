President Of Libya's High Council Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
HE President of the High Council of the State of Libya Dr. Mohammed Muftah Takala met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Khalid Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.
