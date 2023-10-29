Eritrea: Encouragement To Outstanding Students

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Sematat Secondary School handed out awards to 123 students who scored 3 to 4 grades at the 2022/2023 National Leaving Examination. The awardees are members of the 35th

round of the National Service.

At the ceremony conducted yesterday, 28 October, the Director of the School, Mr. Berhane Weldu stated that 64.5% of the 442 students who sat for the 2022/2023 National Leaving Examination scored a passing level. He further said that 48% of the 123 students who passed were females and 40 students scored all four points.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Belay Habtegabir, Head of the Ministry of Education branch in the Central Region, congratulated Sematat Secondary School stating that the school ranked second in the whole region in terms of the number of students who passed the 2022/2023 National Secondary School Leaving Examination.

In related news, Bahti-Meskerem Junior School in Asmara awarded 30 outstanding students who scored 90 and above in the 2022/2023 Eighth Grade National Examination.

Speaking at the ceremony conducted yesterday, the Director of the School Mr. Saleh Abdu called on the awardees to become competitive students in their future academic endeavors.

Ms. Saliha Mohammed, Administrator of the Edaga-Hamus sub-zone on her part pledged to provide the awardees with stationery needed for grade nine and called for increased participation on the part of parents and teachers in the teaching-learning process.

Similarly, a number of schools including Adulis, Dalul, Al-Amel, Model, and Mai-Tesfa have organized a ceremony awarding 66 outstanding students who scored higher points in the Eighth Grade National Examination.

