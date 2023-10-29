Cote D'ivoire Prime Minister Meets Charge D'affairs In Qatari Embassy

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Robert Beugre Mambe met with Acting Charge d'Affairs in the Qatari Embassy in Cote d'Ivoire Fahd bin Mohammed Al Khayareen, in presence of HE Cote d'Ivoire Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora Kacou Houadja Adom.

The meeting discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries.

