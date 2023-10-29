Sudan's Armed Forces, RSF Resume Talks In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Talks between the representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces kicked off on Sunday in Jeddah.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a joint statement by the facilitators (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the US, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) and the African Union), that the talks will not address issues of a political nature.

It added that the (facilitators) are the official joint speakers of the talks and establishers of rules of conduct under the agreement of both Sudan's Armed Forces and RSF. (end)

