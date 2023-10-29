Saudi, French Fms Mull Over Gaza Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna discussed by phone on Sunday the ongoing developments of the Gaza Strip.

They underscored that humanitarian and relief organizations should be allowed to deliver urgent and necessary aid to the Palestinian enclave, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Both foreign ministers also stressed the significance of finding political solutions for the crisis on the basis of relevant international resolutions, it added.

The Saudi foreign minister appreciated France's vote for a recently adopted UN General Assembly resolution aiming at reaching an immediate ceasefire and a humanitarian truce in the besieged Gaza Strip, it said. (end)

