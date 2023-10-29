UK, France Underline Gaza De-Escalation, Bi-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for thwarting serious de-escalation in the Middle East region, and putting the two-state solution in place.

During a telephone conversation, both leaders discussed the latest developments of the Gaza Strip and all occupied Palestinian territories, the British Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

Both sides also voiced deed concern over a looming conflict spillover, especially into the West Bank, while stressing that it is necessary to coordinate regional and international efforts to maintain regional stability, it added. (end)

