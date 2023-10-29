               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pope Francis Urges Gaze Ceasefire, Aid Access


10/29/2023 3:06:03 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VATICAN CITY, Rome, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Pope Francis of the Vatican on Sunday called for reaching a ceasefire in occupied Palestinian territories and giving humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.
Addressing the faithful gathered at St Peter's Square for his Sunday Angelus, the pope invited everyone to continue to pray for the serious situation in occupied Palestinian territories.
In particular, he asked for allowing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, cautioning that "war is always a defeat". (end)
