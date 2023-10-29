Two People Injured In Israeli Occupation Attack On S. Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army renewed its airstrikes on several villages in south Lebanon on Sunday, leaving two people injured, according to local media. Two people were injured as a result of an enemy drone's targeting of motorcycles in the southern town of Mays Al-Jabal, Lebanon's official news agency reported. Meanwhile, Lebanese's Islamic Resistance launched missile attacks on several posts in northern occupied Palestinian territories, the agency said. (end) kbs

