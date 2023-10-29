Kuwait FM Receives UNAMI Head

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on occasion of her visit to the country.
During the meeting, both sides tackled the latest developments of the search for Kuwaiti martyrs' remains, and UNAMI activities to help Iraq.
Moreover, both sides discussed the issue of demarcation of the maritime border between Kuwait and Iraq. (end)
bb
MENAFN29102023000071011013ID1107325527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.