Two Palestinians Killed In Simmering West Bank Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces across the West Bank, raising the day's death toll there to five, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday.

As violence across the West Bank continues to spiral out of control, some five Palestinians were also injured in Sunday's clashes, according to a ministry statement.

Some 116 Palestinians have been killed in West Bank violence this month, according to ministry data. (end)

