Norwegian PM Decries Catastrophic Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Sunday that the Israeli army's response in Gaza to the attack launched by Hamas was disproportionate, denouncing a catastrophic humanitarian situation."The situation is catastrophic, and I think it clearly violates what we call the rules of war or humanitarian law," Store told the Norwegian public radio (NRK)."The International law stipulates that the response must be proportional, and civilians must be account for, and humanitarian law is very clear on this subject, and I think that this limit has been greatly exceeded, as about half of the victims are children," Store said.