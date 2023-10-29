Hamas Pledges To Release 8 Russian Prisoners

Moscow, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Hamas representatives pledged, during their visit to Moscow last week, to release 8 Russian prisoners, based on Russia's request."During the meeting in Moscow with representatives of the Hamas movement, we presented a list of 8 people, Russian prisoners, and they promised to respond to release them, based on Russia's request", Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, said during a press conference.

