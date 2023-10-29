Occupation Destroys 32,000 Housing Units In Gaza Since Aggression Starts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- More than 200,000 housing units were damaged due to the ongoing Israeli bombing, including more than 32,000 housing units that were completely demolished."The (Israeli) occupation targeted mosques, churches and schools," head of the Government Information Office in Gaza, Salama Marouf, said Sunday evening in a press conference.He noted that 116 medical personnel, 18 rescue team staff, and 35 media professionals had been killed since the start of the aggression.Marouf warned the occupation against carrying out its threats to target Al-Quds and Al-Shifa Hospital.