Safadi Holds Separate Meetings With Belgium, Cyprus Foreign Ministers On Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met Sunday Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombo and Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib in separate meetings for talks to end the Israeli war on Gaza and deliver aid.Safadi stressed the need to stop the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian "catastrophe" it is producing. He discussed the "need" for the international community to deliver "urgent" humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip, which the Israeli war is "turning into hell" in clear violation of international law.Safadi warned that the danger of a spillover to the war and spreading in the region is "grave."He called for building on the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly the day Friday, which Jordan presented in its capacity as Chairman of the Arab Group, on the necessity of stopping the raging war, protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations.Safadi stressed that "only" a peace based on the two-state solution, which will establish a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, would guarantee security and peace for the Palestinians and Israel.Safadi added that Jordan condemns the killing of civilians and stresses the necessity of adhering to common human values, respecting the lives of civilians and the "necessity" of not targeting them regardless of their nationality or identity.