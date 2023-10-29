Cabinet Issues Slew Of Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) -- The Cabinet Sunday approved the bylaw of committees in the Jordanian Medical Council for 2023 to form an examination committee for each medical speciality and institutionalise and supervise continuous professional development through special committees.The Council of Ministers approved an amendment to the scientific research bylaw to develop education for 2023 to ensure harmony with the administrative organisation system of the Ministry of Education, which includes changing the name of the Educational Research and Development Department to the Educational Planning and Research Department.The department would be associated with the Secretary General of the Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs.The ministers agreed on the mandating reasons for the draft bylaw for forming a Sharia court of first instance in the Northern Badia District to enable people to "easier" access judicial services, to keep pace with urban expansion and population increase, and to organise and determine the work of the Sharia courts in Mafraq.The Cabinet approved the draft commercial account budget for 2024 and the draft budget of the National Centre for Curriculum Development for 2024-2026.The Cabinet approved the extension of a decision issued on 12/7/2022 about allowing marketing companies to import diesel through the mechanism granted to the Jordanian Petroleum Refinery Company until the end of 2024, provided that the sulfur percentage does not exceed 1,000 mg/kg.The Cabinet approved the recommendations of the Committee for Settlement of Outstanding Issues between taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department.