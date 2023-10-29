PHA Provides In-Kind Donations To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -Private Hospitals Association (PHA) on Sunday provided in-kind donations to Gaza Strip, through Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), to affirm Jordanian private hospitals' solidarity with the coastal enclave's families.In a statement on Sunday, PHA said donations represent part of the private hospital sector's support for Gaza people to enhance their steadfastness in facing humanitarian crimes carried out by Israeli occupation forces in occupied Palestine.The PHA said these donations included healthcare consumable products, drugs and medical equipment.Commenting on the initiative, PHA President, Dr. Nael Zidan, expressed the sector's permanent readiness to provide all types of medical support to Gaza people.