Israeli Warplanes Bomb, Kill Palestinian Civilians Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, October 29 (Petra) -- At least two Palestinian civilians were killed, and others were injured by Israeli ongoing bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian sources, Israeli warplanes targeted two houses in the northern Gaza Strip, killing at least two civilians and injuring many more.In their ongoing attacks, the Israeli army killed a Palestinian woman in an artillery shelling east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.Israeli warplanes launched dozens of raids targeting Palestinian homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.