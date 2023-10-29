Jordan Commits Aid To Gaza And West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Jordan's Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh, detailed the country's comprehensive humanitarian efforts towards Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank during a Sunday Council of Ministers meeting.Lauding King Abdullah II's instrumental role, Khasawneh emphasized the successful United Nations General Assembly resolution advocating for a ceasefire and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire.The government's commitment involves the allocation of 45,000 tons of essential grains for the West Bank, along with seven trucks filled with medical supplies. The latter comes as a direct response to a Royal Directive and the Health Minister's recommendation.Khasawneh also expressed gratitude to the Hikma Pharmaceutical Company for their generous contribution of one and a half million Jordanian dinars towards medical supplies.This support is channeled through the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization, with contributions from the private sector and individuals in Jordan.In addition to the current aid, previous initiatives include a 3 million Jordanian dinar donation to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and transportation of aid to the Gaza Strip via the Royal Jordanian Air Force.The Prime Minister spoke of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza's essential role, as well as arrangements with the World Health Organization and the King Hussein Cancer Center to assist Gazan children with cancer.Khasawneh underscored Jordan's determination to halt aggressions against Gaza's civilians, focusing on the broader goal of a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as Palestine's capital.He championed Jordanian diplomacy's achievements in this realm, stressing the nation's consistent policy against targeting civilians.The Prime Minister recognized the tireless efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in achieving international condemnations against such aggressions.He concluded by emphasizing Jordan's internal strength and the vital role of the armed forces and security services in upholding national security.The unwavering commitment, he affirmed, proves Jordan's dedication to addressing key Arab concerns, especially the Palestinian issue.