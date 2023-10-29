               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ten Aid Trucks Cross Rafah Crossing Into Gaza To Deliver Much-Needed Supplies


10/29/2023 3:03:40 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, October 29 (Petra) -- The Gaza Strip received Sunday ten aid trucks via the Rafah crossing with Egypt to meet the demands of over 2.2 million Palestinians in embattled Gaza.
Palestinian sources reported on Sunday that the ten aid trucks are loaded with medicines, medical supplies, and food.

