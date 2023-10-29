UNIFIL Announces They Were Bombed In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Beirut, October 29 (Petra) -- The official spokesman for UNIFIL in Lebanon, Andrea Tenenti, said, "Two mortar shells fell yesterday at approximately 10 p.m. on a UNIFIL base near the town of Houla, wounding one of the peacekeepers. He was immediately evacuated to receive treatment."
Tenenti said in a statement Sunday, "UNIFIL centres were bombed twice yesterday in the afternoon by a shell that hit its HQ in Naqoura and in the vicinity of Houla, wounding one of the peacekeepers."
He expressed "deep concern about these two attacks on our soldiers who are working tirelessly 24 hours a day, seven days a week to restore stability in southern Lebanon and calm this dangerous situation."
He urged parties to the conflict to cease fire immediately, noting that attacking UN peacekeepers is a "crime and a violation of international law."
