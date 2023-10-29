Royal Decree Appoints Bluwi As Adviser To His Majesty For Tribal Affairs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Kneiaan Bluwi as adviser to His Majesty for tribal affairs, as of 29 October 2023.According to a royal court statement, another Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Atef Hajaya from his position as adviser to His Majesty for tribal affairs, as of 29 October 2023.A third Royal Decree was issued, appointing Atef Hajaya as a member of the Senate, as of 29 October 2023.