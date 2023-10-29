Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Civilian In Bethlehem

Ramallah, October 29 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Sunday gunned down and killed a Palestinian civilian in Bethlehem refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to the Beit Jala Governmental Hospital.The Beit Jala Governmental Hospital stated that the male victim was injured during the Israeli occupation forces' storming of the Dheisheh refugee camp in southern Bethlehem before noon today.An occupation army force, accompanied by Israeli special forces, stormed the refugee camp amid heavy gunfire, wounding at least seven Palestinian civilians.

