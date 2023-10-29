Army Refutes Claims Of RJAF Bases Being Used For U.S. Arms Airlifts To Israeli Army

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 - The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces/ Arab Army on Sunday dismissed allegations circulating on social media that the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) bases have been used by U.S. aircraft to supply the Israeli army with equipment and ammunition for use in the war against the Gaza Strip.A military source emphasized that such rumors aim to undermine Jordan's steadfast stance on the Palestinian cause and tarnish the reputation of its armed forces. Despite facing numerous challenges, Jordanian field hospitals persist in attending to the casualties from Gaza, the source said.Additionally, the Royal Jordanian Air Force remains committed to delivering humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.The Armed Forces called upon all sectors of Jordanian society to exercise caution against spreading misinformation that aims to jeopardize national security and undermine efforts made by Jordan in seeking a ceasefire and providing humanitarian assistance.