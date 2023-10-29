Radaideh Participates In 34Th Arab Environment Ministers Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) - Minister of Environment, Dr. Muawieh Radaideh, participated in the 34th meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment (CAMRE), which kicked off Friday in Oman.According to a ministry statement on Sunday, Radaideh affirmed Jordan's efforts in the field of environmental protection, especially with regard to combating climate change effects.Radaideh also pointed to Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and its focus on sustainability, as well as the global initiative launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II, during the climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh last year.On the sidelines of the meeting, Radaideh met with head of Oman's Environment Authority, Dr. Abdullah Omari, to discuss implementation of the executive program for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides in environmental protection and increase joint cooperation and coordination in this field.