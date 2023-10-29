FM Continues Contacts To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, continued his contacts within framework of current efforts aimed to stop war on Gaza and ensure delivery of humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave.In this context, Safadi held phone calls on Sunday with the foreign ministers of S.Korea, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, and the UAE, in addition to High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.During the phone conversations, Safadi warned of the humanitarian catastrophe that would worsen as the war continues, stressing need to end it and adhere to rules of international law and international humanitarian law.