Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Bahrain

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the martyrdom of a number of the Bahrain Defense Force, within the Arab coalition forces participating in Operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy on their soul, rest them in peace in paradise, inspire their families with patience and solace, and grant the injured a speedy recovery.