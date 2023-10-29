IPM Ltd: BRIDGING CRYPTOCURRENCY, FIAT, AND PHYSICAL ASSETS WITH Gem AND IPMB TOKENS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IPM Ltd unveils gold-backed GeM & IPMB tokens: Bridging crypto, fiat & gold, setting a new era for gold investment. Listing on Changelly Oct 30, 2023.

PRAHA, HOSTIVAř, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- International Precious Metals Ltd. (IPM Ltd .) announces the launch of a product set to redefine gold investing paradigms. Traditionally, gold investment has been hindered by issues of security and liquidity. IPM Ltd aims to change this through an innovative application of blockchain technology, introducing two new tokens: GeM NFTs and IPMB Tokens.The newly minted GeM NFT and IPMB Utility tokens enhance the accessibility and transparency of gold investments, bridging cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, and tangible gold. IPMB, acting as the utility token, represents one gram of gold in the IPMB ecosystem. This token allows for the acquisition of GeM NFT tokens, with each GeM representing an amount of physical gold held by IPM Ltd.A focused approach underscored by transparency, traceability, and sustainability forms the bedrock of the IPMB ecosystem. The firm prioritises sourcing gold from mines compliant with stringent environmental, social, and governance standards, ensuring ethical and responsible procurement.Operating on the Polygon network and crafted based on the ERC20 standard, the IPMB token is underwritten with the gold's intrinsic value, securely held in the reserves of IPM Ltd. This fusion of the blockchain and tangible assets presents a plethora of options for investors seeking portfolio diversification, combining the realms of digital assets with gold's enduring stability.GeM NFT tokens extend ownership of actual gold to investors, blending traditional asset stability with digital asset flexibility. Ownership of GeM tokens also unveils access to exclusive benefits in the form of an annual yield, rewarded in IPMB Tokens or physical gold, amplifying investment incentives. GeM NFT is directly backed by allocated gold which can also be physically redeemed following a staking period.Strategic emphasis on regular audits and steadfast regulatory compliance fortifies IPM Ltd's operations, bolstering accuracy and integrity in token representation against actual gold reserves. This meticulous approach fosters a secure investment environment, cultivating trust and reliability within the cryptocurrency space.IPMB is set to launch on Monday 30th October 2023, on Changelly . Signifying the start of a new era for investing in gold.About International Precious Metals Ltd (IPM Ltd) :In a relentless pursuit of market innovation, International Precious Metals Ltd (IPM Ltd) strives to democratise access to gold investments, fostering avenues to secure and reward value holdings.For more insights and the latest updates, head over to .

