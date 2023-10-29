Dubai Cricket Promoter Distributes Kits In Lucknow Before India-England World Cup Match

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 8:16 PM

Shyam Bhatia's Cricket for Care charity distributed cricket kits to budding cricketers at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow before the India-England World Cup match.

The function was attended by nearly 500 children from different educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

The kits were distributed by Rajiv Shukla, vice president of the BCCI and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), Uday Sinha of Ekana Foundation, and Yudhvir Singh, President of UPCA.

All children who attended the event, wore Shyam Bhatia Cricket for Care T shirts that were distributed before the start of the function.

Bhatia, a well-known Dubai-based cricket promoter, urged the young cricketers to keep working hard.

“Watching this wonderful stadium gives me a lot excitement. The people of Lucknow are really blessed to have such a wonderful stadium and I congratulate the people here in creating such an international venue. I urge the boys and girls to play the game with hard work and passion. Now you have this wonderful stadium and facilities. It all depends on how much of effort you can put in and do the best in your life," Bhatia said.

"Cricket teaches you a lot of lessons and one of the important lessons is to work hard and play with passion. Players like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tedullkar and Virat Kohli have followed these principles and become great players. You all can do the same too.”

Bhatia has been distributing cricket kits for budding cricketers since 2003 in countries like India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Japan and Ukraine

The Indian businessman was also honoured by the ICC during the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad for his service to the game.