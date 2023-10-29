Dubai To Host 2024 World Cities Culture Summit

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 29th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai secured the bid to host and organise the 2024 World Cities Culture Summit (WCCS) from 30th October to 1st November 2024, marking the first time that the event will be hosted in the MENA region. The announcement was made during this year's summit in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from 25th to 27th October, which was attended by a delegation from the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The World Cities Culture Summit is a three-day annual gathering for member cities of the World Cities Culture Forum, offering a platform for the exchange of groundbreaking ideas and best practices in cultural policymaking. In collaboration with its city partners, the summit embarks on comprehensive research endeavours, establishing a solid foundation of evidence to underscore the multifaceted influence of culture on global cities and the lives of their residents. Comprising over 40 cities worldwide, the World Cities Culture Forum is recognised as the most significant international network shaping arts and culture policies, and it aims to highlight culture as a pivotal force behind societal and economic growth and emphasises the role of culture in cities and the creation of sustainable urban centres.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Member of the Dubai Council, affirmed that hosting this important summit further cements the emirate's position as a global cultural destination, continuing its journey of building a sustainable creative economy based on knowledge and innovation.

She added,“Hosting the 2024 World Cities Culture Summit is a testament to the visionary aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent. It also solidifies its standing as a hub for knowledge and cultural dialogue, emphasising Dubai's capacity to bring together cultural leaders from around the world to shape the future of cities, craft forward-thinking cultural policies, and catalyse social and economic progress.”

Her Highness also stressed the summit's significance as an international platform that brings together international cultural experiences, creative innovations, and scholarly research to envision the future of cities, redefining and reshaping them through culture and creativity. Furthermore, the summit seeks to consolidate efforts to elevate the quality of life across communities, ensuring they are better equipped to navigate future changes.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that Dubai's hosting of the World Cities Culture Summit enables the establishment and development of a global network of relationships and encourages new cultural partnerships that enhance Dubai's leadership and global standing.

She said,“Hosting the World Cities Culture Summit reflects the visionary approach of Dubai's wise leadership and contributes to driving the city's cultural and developmental journey. The summit represents an international platform highlighting Dubai's efforts to preserve cultural and human heritage and create new opportunities for creative talent to engage with international networks. It allows us to exchange knowledge with global cultural leaders, experts, and specialists in this field to find innovative solutions using cultural and creative experiences in urban development.”

Founded in 2012 by the Mayor of London to coincide with the London Olympic Games, the World Cities Culture Forum began as a network of eight global cities. Over the last decade, the network has grown to 40 global cities spanning six continents, collectively representing 172 million people. The forum provides a way for policymakers in these cities to share research and intelligence and explore the vital role of culture in their future prosperity. Dubai announced its network membership in 2020, represented by Dubai Culture, which prepared the membership file, making Dubai and Abu Dhabi the only Arab cities within the forum.