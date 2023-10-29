20,000 Relief Packages Prepared With Participation Of 5,000 Volunteers In 'Tarahum For Gaza' Campaign

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The“Tarahum for Gaza” campaign continues with strong momentum and participation of citizens and residents of the UAE. Substantial contributions from the community are continuing in parallel with official efforts, reflecting the UAE's deep-rooted values of human solidarity.

In its third week, the campaign witnessed the participation of 5,000 volunteers during activities organised at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, at the Festival Arena in Dubai, in cooperation with Dubai Cares, and at the Al Bayt Mitwahid Center in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity International and the Big Heart Foundation.

This week, volunteers prepared 20,000 relief packages, and collected 450 tonnes of relief materials.

Supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) and the World Food Programme (WFP), and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development, the campaign includes the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions in addition to national volunteering platforms.

To date, the Tarahum for Gaza campaign has collected 1,250 tonnes of food, hygiene and medical relief materials and has prepared 58,000 relief packages for children and mothers, as well as food packages.

The campaign is an extension of the United Arab Emirates' endeavours to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering and the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis by providing essential supplies. The campaign focuses on the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute approximately half of the population of the Gaza Strip.

Accredited charitable and humanitarian institutions in the UAE continue to receive in-kind and financial donations as part of the campaign. Those wishing to volunteer can register to participate through the UAE's official volunteer platforms.