Zflash.Io Launches New Features To Support Phone Experience For Deaf Peoples

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ZFlash app aims to ensure that no calls or texts are missed again by introducing flash alerts feature for android users.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ZFlash is committed to continuously enhancing the user experience for the Deaf community. With the importance of inclusivity and accessibility for all individuals, the app team is continually improving services. The latest addition to our range of features is the Flashlight Alarm . This new feature has been specifically designed to assist individuals who are deaf or have hearing impairments in waking up each morning.In today's fast-paced world, missing an important call or receiving a crucial text too late can have significant consequences. Whether it's a silenced phone or a noisy environment, ZFlash can help solve this problem. The app caters to various communication channels, including calls and notifications from popular social media platforms such as Telegram, Facebook, or TikTok.The second new feature of ZFlash is the ability to run in the background and avoid being stopped by task killers.Users can now be prompted to put the app on the white list or to disable app battery optimization so the flash alerts can run smoothly for days. This function is very useful for phones with customized Android OS like Xiaomi, Oppo, or Huawei.The app can also help users locate their phones in the dark by activating the flashlight when they can't hear it ringing, ensuring important calls and notifications are never missed due to misplaced devices.Furthermore, for individuals who require a discreet notification option, the silent mode option triggers only the flash without any accompanying sound.Going forward, the ZFlash team is committed to continuously improving and expanding its features by actively working on incorporating the flash alert feature for additional social media platforms used by the Deaf community.With over 10 million downloads, ZFlash has been providing reliable visual notifications for incoming calls and messages since 2016. This solution addresses the common issue of missed communication for individuals who are deaf or have hearing impairments

