Situation In Gaza Gets More Desperate By The Hour: UN Secretary-General

QNA

Kathmandu: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of sustained relief to the people in the territory.

Guterres, who is on an official visit to Nepal said that the situation is getting desperate by the hour, expressing his regret for Israel's move to intensify its military operations in Gaza. He stressed that the number of civilians killed and wounded is unacceptable.

"The world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe taking place before our eyes," he said. More than two million people are deprived of the basic necessities of life, such as food, water, shelter, and medical care, without having a safe place to go, while they are exposed to continuous bombing. He urges everyone to assume their responsibilities, he added.

The aggression against the Gaza Strip continues for the 23rd day, killing and injuring thousands of people and destroying homes, residents, roads, and infrastructure in various areas of the Gaza Strip.



