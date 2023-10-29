Iraqi Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Baghdad: Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Shia Al Sudani met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Iraq HE Sultan bin Mubarak Al Kubaisi.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.
