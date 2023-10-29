UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To King Of Bahrain Over Passing Of Noura Bint Salman

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, over the death of Shaikha Noura bint Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King.