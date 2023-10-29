(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Spikes Asia 2024 opens for Awards submissions, including new Gaming Spikes and closes the Mobile Spikes Spikes Asia announces its Jury Presidents, including a Taiwan-based agency for the first time



SINGAPORE, Oct 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia, APAC's most prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has announced today that submissions are open for 2024, in addition to revealing the Jury President line-up.

2024 sees the highest number of markets represented across the 13 industry experts, which are: Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and for the first time, a Taiwan-based agency. Alice Chou, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan, who will preside over theDirect and Outdoor Juries, said:“Spikes Asia is a pivotal creative platform in Asia, and I'm very honoured and thrilled to be representing the first Taiwan-based agency on the Jury President line-up. In this era of profound change, old orders crumble, new platforms emerge, everything is undergoing reinvention. As technology advances, creativity must embrace human wisdom to connect with people, spark conversations, and invitethem into this wonderful playground, and take action in the direction we envision. At this moment, as we're still capable of reshaping the present, I hope to see more remarkable works uniting people and weaving ashared vision of the future we desire.” The Jury Presidents will convene in Singapore with their Juries next yearto set the benchmark for creative excellence in APAC for a 37th edition.

Spikes Asia has also announced changes to the 2024 Awards. New for 2024 are the Gaming Spikes, whichwill celebrate creative work that connects people to brands through gameplay. Submissions will need to demonstrate how brands successfully tapped into complex gaming communities and seamlessly added real value to the overall gaming experience, while driving commercial success. Inaugural Jury President of the Gaming Spikes, Joey David Tiempo, Founder & CEO, Octopus & Whale, the Philippines, commented:“Being the President of the Entertainment, Music, and Gaming Jury at Spikes Asia is a tremendous honour, especially with the exciting addition of the Gaming Spike in 2024. Gaming has evolved into a cultural force, infusing its creative potential into marketing that connects with dedicated communities around the world. It's thrilling to witness this alongside the groundbreaking strides in entertainment and music. Asia's longstanding dominance in gaming is finally being recognized – a testament to the incredible talent and innovation thriving in this dynamic region. Let's embrace the future of creativity!”

Other changes include the Strategy & Effectiveness Spikes evolving into the Creative Strategy Spikes, celebrating the idea behind the idea and highlighting how strategic planning has the power to reshape a brand, transform its business and shape consumer behaviour. The Media Spikes has been refreshed, with a dedicated section for Media Agencies and the Mobile Spikes has been retired to reflect how mobile-led creativity has been expanding into almost every Spike. More information on the Awards can be found here .

The Spikes Asia 2024 Jury Presidents have been named as:

Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce, Glass: The Award for Change, Integrated and Grand Prix for Good Jury President:

Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer, APAC, McCann Worldgroup, APAC

Creative Data and Innovation Jury President:

Mandy Hou, Chief Digital Officer, EssenceMediacom, Mainland China

Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy Jury President:

Aditya Kanthy, CEO and Managing Director, DDB Mudra Group, India

Design and Industry Craft Jury President:

Takahiro Hosoda, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Digital Craft and Social & Inï¬‚uencer Jury President:

Jax Jung, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, Global

Direct and Outdoor Jury President:

Alice Chou, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan

Entertainment, Gaming and Music Jury President:

Joey David Tiempo, Founder & CEO, Octopus&Whale, The Philippines

Film Jury President:

Tony Bradbourne, Founder, Special, New Zealand

Film Craft Jury President:

Rob Galluzzo, CEO, FINCH, Australia

Healthcare Jury President:

Lyndon Louis, Executive Creative Director, BrandCare Asia, India

Media Jury President:

Sapna Nemani, Chief Solutions Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC

PR Jury President:

Emily Poon, President, Asia, Ogilvy Public Relations, APAC

Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Jury

President:

Guan Hin Tay, Creative Chairman, BBDO, Singapore

Commenting on the Jury President line-up, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: "The Jury Presidents have avital role to play in upholding the integrity of the Spikes Awards, as well as setting the creative benchmark for the industry in APAC. We're excited to welcome a record number of markets to the Jury President line-up for 2024 and we wish them luck for the important task ahead of them. The introduction of the Gaming Spikes is anexciting evolution of the Awards and our belief is that this Award will offer a new benchmark, and shine a spotlight on creative work that sits at the intersection of brands, creativity, gaming, customer experience and communities.”

Event registration is now open, and entries into Spikes Asia are being accepted until 1 February 2024. Further information on Spikes Asia can be found at .

About Spikes Asia

Spikes Asia, the home of Asia-Pacific

creativity, is the region's oldest and most prestigious awards for creativeadvertising. Building on over 35 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards,Spikes Asia is the result of a collaboration between Ascential, the organiser of Cannes Lions and Haymarket, publisher ofCampaign Asia-Pacific.

Spikes Asia celebrates creative excellence in the Asia-Pacific region alongside learning and networking opportunities. The Awards serve as the deffinitive benchmark for creative excellence, marketing strategy and effectiveness in Asia-Pacific.



About Ascential

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics, events and eCommerce optimisation to the world's leading consumerbrands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve customer problems by delivering immediately actionable information and visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing and Retail & Financial Services.

With more than 3,800 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients inover 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.



About Haymarket

Haymarket Media Group creates award-winning specialist content and information for international audiences. The company has more than 70 market-leading brands created by world-class experts in locations in the UK, the US,Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Germany. Haymarket's consumer and professional brands connect people and communities across digital, mobile, print and live/virtual media platforms. Although Haymarket's portfolio is diverse, its mission is the same across borders and markets: to deliver brand experiences which truly meet the needs of its audiences and clients. Haymarket's brands include Campaign, PRWeek, What Car?, Autocar, AsianInvestor andFinance Asia.



