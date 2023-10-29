Qatar Witnesses Partial Lunar Eclipse

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) released photographs of a partial lunar eclipse, which was visible in Qatar skies on Saturday evening, October 28.

Throughout this celestial event, the moon underwent a captivating transition between darkness and illumination.

MoECC shared on its social media handles the astronomical phenomenon through a series of breathtaking photographs captured by its resident photographer, Ali Al Mannai.

Al Mannai's unique perspectives of the eclipse offered the public a rare and mesmerizing visual experience of this celestial event.