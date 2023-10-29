Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Foreign Minister Of The Philippines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call today from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, HE Enrique Manalo.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the relations of cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways to support and enhance them, as well as the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce escalation.

His Excellency emphasized the importance of coordinating international and regional efforts to stop the aggression on Gaza and to work diligently to achieve a just and comprehensive peace