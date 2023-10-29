Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Foreign Minister Of Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Sunday a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
During the phone call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel.
During the call, His Excellency stressed to the Iranian Minister the need to work on an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians, as well as highlighting the risk of a spillover of violence and the conflict cycle in the region, which would have dire consequences.
