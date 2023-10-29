Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call today from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense of the Republic of Ireland HE Micheal Martin.



During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce the escalation.



His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, adding that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment are unacceptable under any pretext.



His Excellency stressed the State of Qatar's complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip, and the attempts to forcibly displace its people, and warned of the danger of the ground escalation of this war to the safety of civilians and hostages in Gaza.



His Excellency underscored the necessity of continuing the entry of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers stranded under the bombing.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to move quickly to respond to the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly to reach a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.



His Excellency also emphasized the importance of coordinating international and regional efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza and work hard to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

