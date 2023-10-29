Zil Money Introduces Simultaneous Bulk Payments From Multiple Sources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Users can effortlessly make transactions from multiple sources to different people simultaneously

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payments platform, has announced a new update in the Bulk Payment feature. This new update enables users to make multiple payments simultaneously from various sources, including wallets, bank accounts, and credit cards, to different people. For transactions, users can also choose from various payment methods such as ACH, wire transfer, virtual card, or mail check.

The latest update allows businesses and individuals to manage and simplify their financial transactions effortlessly. Zil Money's Bulk Payment feature revolutionizes financial operations, offering efficiency and flexibility to both businesses and individuals. The bulk payment allows users to seamlessly pay supplier payments, bill settlement, payroll, and recurring payments.

Users can create payment groups, making managing and organizing payments easy. These payment groups can be saved for future use, streamlining the payment process and enabling automatic payments, saving time and resources. This feature dramatically enhances efficiency by allowing users to handle multiple transactions simultaneously, significantly reducing the time and effort required.

ZilMoney is integrated with leading payroll and accounting software, and it streamlines financial management, eases payments, and improves the overall user experience for businesses. Users can select from various payment methods, including RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more, offering them flexibility in handling transactions.

ZilMoney has over 750,000 users and processed more than $50 billion in transactions. The platform's user-friendly interface and excellent payment services have made it a leading financial management software for businesses worldwide.

