The Israeli Army Continues Its 23-Day Campaign In Gaza, Resulting In Severe Damage And Loss Of Lives

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

For the 23rd consecutive day, the Israeli occupation army continues its war on the Gaza Strip through relentless and brutal airstrikes in various areas, leaving behind immense destruction and severe casualties.

The toll of this aggression has surpassed 8,000 martyrs, among them approximately 3,200 children, and nearly 20,000 wounded, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

On the morning of Sunday, dozens were martyred, hundreds injured, and others remained trapped under the rubble in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza.

Furthermore, warplanes targeted a multi-story inhabited building in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in western Gaza, leading to casualties among civilians.

In the southeastern neighborhood of Zeytoun, Israeli fighter jets launched several attacks on residential buildings, causing the martyrdom of at least 30 civilians and injuring others. In the Tuffah neighborhood to the east of the city, airstrikes targeted approximately five houses, resulting in more casualties among the population.

Moreover, warplanes bombed two houses in the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza, leading to the martyrdom of several individuals who are still trapped under the debris.

In Jabalia refugee camp, Israeli warplanes targeted 110 houses, resulting in at least 45 martyrs and numerous injuries.

Additionally, warplanes destroyed a residential block in Beit Hanoun, causing dozens of casualties and fatalities. In the central Gaza Strip, airstrikes targeted homes in the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps and the city of Deir al-Balah, with casualties and wounded individuals, some still trapped under the ruins.